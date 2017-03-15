VnExpress International
Meet the Vietnamese man who went through 'excruciating' surgery to reach new heights

Hoang Tung Anh says all the pain was worth the extra 3.5 inches.

100-year global study finds world's tallest are Dutch, Latvians

But Iranian men and South Korean women have grown the fastest in the last century.
 
