The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Health Ministry
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Surely not: Compulsory blood donations tabled in Vietnam
The health ministry, however, says the idea was included in the draft law just as a point of reference.
How modern life is slowly killing Vietnamese
An average office worker in Vietnam only walks 600 steps per day, far below the recommended 10,000.
Vietnamese PM pushes for mass production of vaccines
Infectious diseases could run riot without an adequate supply of inoculations.
November 25, 2016 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
1 in 10 Vietnamese infected with hepatitis B
The virus is the main cause of liver disease and cancer in the country.
August 30, 2016 | 11:58 am GMT+7
Dengue fever continues to ravage Vietnam
Cases of dengue fever are rapidly increasing, with 14 deaths reported so far this year.
July 27, 2016 | 01:59 pm GMT+7
Deadly diphtheria returns to southern Vietnam due to low vaccination rate
The outbreak of diphtheria has resulted in at least 61 cases.
July 19, 2016 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnam put on higher alert after first Zika virus cases
Two Vietnamese women have tested positive for the Zika virus, health authorities said on Tuesday, adding that mosquitoes were highly likely to be the source of infection, putting ...
April 06, 2016 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam on higher alert for potential Zika virus outbreak
The health sector has been placed on high alert for Zika virus after an Australian was confirmed as having the virus upon returning from Vietnam, said the Ministry of Health.
March 31, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Australian contracts Zika virus after trip to Vietnam
The Australian government has confirmed that one of its citizens has contracted the Zika virus upon returning from Vietnam, which has put the Vietnamese health sector in a state ...
March 24, 2016 | 05:52 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter