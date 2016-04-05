VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Health Mininistry
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Foreigner confirmed as 5th Zika case in Vietnam

The man tested positive for the virus soon after returning to Taiwan from a wedding in the Mekong Delta.

First cases of Zika virus confirmed in Vietnam

Two cases of Zika virus have been confirmed in Vietnam, the Health Ministry announced today.
 
go to top