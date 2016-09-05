VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag hau dong
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Kindred spirit: New York photographer enchanted by Vietnam's mediums

Tewfic El-Sawy learned about the folk religion and its ritual by chance three years ago. He hasn't stopped coming back.

Hanoi artist debuts lacquer paintings of once-banned tradition

Tr​an Tuan Long is displaying his hau dong collection he'd kept hidden for two decades.

How to get high the Vietnamese way

When in Vietnam, have fun the native way.
September 06, 2016 | 06:19 am GMT+7
 
go to top