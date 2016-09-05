The most read Vietnamese newspaper
hau dong
Kindred spirit: New York photographer enchanted by Vietnam's mediums
Tewfic El-Sawy learned about the folk religion and its ritual by chance three years ago. He hasn't stopped coming back.
Hanoi artist debuts lacquer paintings of once-banned tradition
Tran Tuan Long is displaying his hau dong collection he'd kept hidden for two decades.
How to get high the Vietnamese way
When in Vietnam, have fun the native way.
September 06, 2016 | 06:19 am GMT+7
