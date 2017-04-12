VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag hate speech
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Facebook removes, then restores anti-immigrant video posted by Hungarian politician

Facebook and other networks have in many countries surpassed traditional media as a way for politicians to reach voters.

Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

@realDonaldTrump will continue to tweet. 

Social networks serving as platform for public trashing in Vietnam - national university

Nearly 80 percent of those surveyed were either victims or had witnessed online shaming and hate speech.
April 12, 2017 | 07:38 pm GMT+7
 
go to top