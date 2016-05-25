VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Hanoian
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoians take cover as heat wave bakes city

Blankets were mobilized, lakes received surprise guests, and ice cubes became the hottest commodity. All for a sole purpose: to keep the heat at bay.

Hanoi has sunken

The inundation that stunned the capital this morning proved a simple truth: what doens't kill you makes you ...
 
go to top