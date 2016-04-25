The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam sets ambitious bond target of $11 billion for 2017
The government it looking more to the local debt market to finance its operations.
Huge funds raised from bonds lie idle in Vietnam
The country is sitting on cash piles after a strong year for debt sales.
S.Korea stock exchange to provide IT platform for Vietnam's bourse
The new system will help improve market information and surveillance in Vietnam.
October 24, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
Vietnam top brewer Habeco to list 230 million shares
The Hanoi Stock Exchange has allowed the company's shares to be traded on a market for unlisted companies.
October 19, 2016 | 08:15 pm GMT+7
Bond sales land Vietnam $367 million windfall
Long term bonds with high yields were snapped at the auction in Hanoi this week.
October 07, 2016 | 09:22 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s largest IPO of 2016 to launch on August 29
The company with sizable stake in Toyota, Honda and Ford in Vietnam will offer 167 million shares.
August 13, 2016 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
Vietnam treasury bond sales extend losing streak
Vietnamese bond sales continued to drop off in May with commercial banks projecting lower yields following the central bank’s move to cut interest rates.
May 31, 2016 | 06:45 pm GMT+7
Interserco to go public with 10 million share-sale next month
International investment and service company Interserco will hold an initial public offering (IPO) to sell nearly 10 million shares on June 6 at a starting price of VND 10,000 ...
May 27, 2016 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Pharmaceutical Corporation to go public in June
Vietnam’s state owned pharmaceutical corporation Vinapharm will hold an initial public offering (IPO) to sell over 40 million shares on June 22 at a starting price of VND10,000 ...
May 25, 2016 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
Bond sales slow down as banks buy less amid economic growth
Vietnam’s banks are cutting investments in government bonds as the economy continues to grow, boosting demand for funds.
May 05, 2016 | 11:07 am GMT+7
Saigon Seaport sets sail on unlisted public market
Saigon Port Joint Stock Company (SGP) became the fifth most valuable company on the UPCoM market today with registered trading value of more than VND2.16 trillion ($97 million).
April 25, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
