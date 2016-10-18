VnExpress International
Quest Festival: Stars and Rabbit

Quest Festival brings the best international artists from around the globe to Vietnamese audiences year round.

Hanoi Rock City Live: A tribute to Guns N' Roses

Don't miss this concert with anthems from the legendary band.

Jungle beats at Hanoi Rock City

Jungle Beats are back to bring the audience a night of bass fuelled musical pleasure.
January 17, 2017 | 09:39 am GMT+7

Hanoi Rock City: Jungle Beats

Jungle Beats is back to turn up the temperature. 
November 30, 2016 | 02:02 pm GMT+7

Music Production workshop with KITE

Hanoi Rock City
October 19, 2016 | 10:00 am GMT+7

The New Era NEON NIGHT

Hanoi Rock City
October 18, 2016 | 09:43 am GMT+7
 
