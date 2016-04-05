The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Hanoi Opera House
Art tours to take visitors inside Hanoi's iconic Opera House
Tourists can soon explore what's inside one of the most beautiful and important buildings of the capital city.
Concert: Matthias Goerne and Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra
Hanoi Opera House
Concert: 'A German Requiem'
Hanoi Opera House
October 04, 2016 | 08:41 am GMT+7
Subscription Concert Vol.94
Hanoi Opera House
September 06, 2016 | 06:20 pm GMT+7
A night of Concert and Ballet
Hanoi Opera House
July 16, 2016 | 12:28 pm GMT+7
Subscription Concert Vol.93
Hanoi Opera House
June 29, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Toyota concert tour 2016
Hanoi Opera House
June 29, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Classical concert: Celimene Daudet with VNSO
Hanoi Opera House
May 21, 2016 | 01:25 pm GMT+7
Subscription Concert Vol.92
Hanoi Opera House
May 09, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7
A night of French and German music
Hanoi Opera House
May 09, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7
Special concert with Yale Alumni Chorus
Hanoi Opera House
May 09, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7
Jazz Concert: Michael Schiefel
Hanoi Opera House
May 04, 2016 | 06:05 pm GMT+7
Subscription Concert Vol.90
Hanoi Opera House
April 06, 2016 | 11:30 am GMT+7
A Night of Concert and Ballet - the Voices of Summer
Hanoi Opera House
April 05, 2016 | 05:41 pm GMT+7
