Art tours to take visitors inside Hanoi's iconic Opera House

Tourists can soon explore what's inside one of the most beautiful and important buildings of the capital city.

Concert: Matthias Goerne and Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra

Hanoi Opera House

Concert: 'A German Requiem'

Hanoi Opera House
October 04, 2016 | 08:41 am GMT+7

​Subscription Concert Vol.94

Hanoi Opera House
September 06, 2016 | 06:20 pm GMT+7

A night of Concert and Ballet

Hanoi Opera House
July 16, 2016 | 12:28 pm GMT+7

Subscription Concert Vol.93

Hanoi Opera House
June 29, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7

Toyota concert tour 2016

Hanoi Opera House
June 29, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7

Classical concert: Celimene Daudet with VNSO

Hanoi Opera House
May 21, 2016 | 01:25 pm GMT+7

Subscription Concert Vol.92

Hanoi Opera House
May 09, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7

A night of French and German music

Hanoi Opera House
May 09, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7

Special concert with Yale Alumni Chorus

Hanoi Opera House
May 09, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7

Jazz Concert: Michael Schiefel

Hanoi Opera House
May 04, 2016 | 06:05 pm GMT+7

Subscription Concert Vol.90

Hanoi Opera House
April 06, 2016 | 11:30 am GMT+7

A Night of Concert and Ballet - the Voices of Summer

Hanoi Opera House
April 05, 2016 | 05:41 pm GMT+7
 
