Tag Hai Phong Port
Foreign companies cry out over new fees at Vietnamese port

Hai Phong Port, the country's second largest, has started collecting money for infrastructure upgrade, a move many call unfair.

Chinese company abandons 23 crew members in Vietnam

The distraught sailors have been short of food and water for the last three months.
 
