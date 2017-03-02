VnExpress International
Tag H5N1
Asia continues battle as Vietnam declares free of bird flu

Vietnam's agriculture ministry announced in late May that the country was free of the H5N1 virus after weeks of no new cases.

Vietnam raises bird flu alert for fear of human infections

Poultry smuggling over the border with China poses a severe risk to animals and people.

Deadly H5N1 bird flu strain reported in northern Vietnam

The virus strain has killed 65 people in Vietnam since it recurred in 2003.
