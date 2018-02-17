The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
gun control
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies
The shooting came five weeks after a high school massacre in Florida.
Florida governor signs gun-safety bill into law after school shooting
The bill include provisions allowing school staff to be specially trained and deputized to carry guns on the job ...
Florida lawmakers pass gun-school safety bill 3 weeks after massacre
The bill allows the arming of some public school employees and raises the legal age for buying rifles.
March 08, 2018 | 08:45 am GMT+7
For the love of gun: US couples take weapons to church
The event fell on the same day that students returned to their high school in Parkland after a mass shooting that killed 17 people.
March 01, 2018 | 10:43 pm GMT+7
Florida governor proposes new gun sale limits after school shooting
Rick Scott, an ally of the US gun lobby, said work will be done to raise the minimum legal age for buying any gun in Florida from 18 to 21.
February 24, 2018 | 01:28 pm GMT+7
Corporate partners cut cord with NRA as ground shifts in gun debate
The social media-fueled campaign has led a range of corporations, from a major insurer to three car rental brands, to sever relationships with the gun rights advocacy group.
February 24, 2018 | 08:41 am GMT+7
Armed deputy at Florida high school resigns after failing to engage shooter
The shooting reportedly lasted six minutes, and he arrived at the freshman building about 90 seconds after the first shots.
February 23, 2018 | 08:17 am GMT+7
Gun lobby chief slams 'politicization' of Florida school shooting
National Rifle Association chief Wayne LaPierre hit back at what he called 'the shameful politicization of tragedy.'
February 23, 2018 | 07:48 am GMT+7
Clooney, Winfrey, Spielberg offer $500,000 each for gun control march
Gun ownership remains one of the nation's more divisive issues.
February 21, 2018 | 08:34 am GMT+7
Trump backs improved background checks on gun buys
Trump is receptive to a proposal that would require more prompt reporting to a national database of offenses that would bar an individual from buying a firearm.
February 20, 2018 | 08:25 am GMT+7
Students plan protests, Washington march, to demand gun control after mass shooting
“We’re the ones who are having shooters come into our classrooms and our spaces.”
February 19, 2018 | 03:40 pm GMT+7
Trump: FBI missed signs on Florida shooting due to Russia probe
Trump said congressional investigations and political "hatred" showed that Russia had succeeded in sowing "discord, disruption and chaos" in the United States.
February 19, 2018 | 09:50 am GMT+7
Firearms debate rages as Florida rally coincides with gun show
The shooter 'wouldn’t have harmed that many students with a knife!' says a student survivor.
February 18, 2018 | 06:11 pm GMT+7
FBI admits failure to act on Florida school gunman, draws anger
The FBI said it had received a tip warning that the accused possessed a gun, the desire to kill and the potential to commit a school shooting.
February 17, 2018 | 09:14 am GMT+7
White supremacist-linked teen confesses to Florida shooting
President Donald Trump suggested the root cause of the violence was a crisis of mental health while avoiding any talk of gun curbs.
February 16, 2018 | 09:08 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter