Vietnam posts $1.5bln of trade surplus in Jan-June: GSO

Vietnam is estimated to post a trade surplus of around $1.5 billion in the first half of 2016, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO) on ...

Vietnam extends budget deficit to $3 billion from Jan-May

Vietnam ran a budget deficit of VND66.4 trillion ($2.96 billion) in the first five months of this year, according ...

Vietnam aims to keep inflation under 5 percent in 2016

The Vietnamese government is committed to keeping annual inflation rate below 5 percent this year, the government's online news portal cited Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue ...
May 30, 2016 | 05:08 pm GMT+7

Economic institute predicts Vietnam's GDP growth at 6.17 pct in Q2

Vietnam’s GDP growth for Q2/2016 is forecast to reach 6.17 percent while inflation is expected to rise 0.73 percent compared to last quarter, according to the Central Institute ...
May 13, 2016 | 06:46 pm GMT+7

How historic drought hurts Mekong Delta's rice crops

This year's winter-spring crop in the Mekong Delta has experienced a massive downfall in both output and productivity due to the historic drought, according to a report from the ...
April 28, 2016 | 03:41 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s FDI inflow jumps 85 percent year on year to $6.9 billion

Foreign direct investment (FDI) pledges in Vietnam rose to $6.88 billion over January 1-April 20 this year, surging 85 percent from a year earlier, according to General Statistics ...
April 28, 2016 | 08:20 am GMT+7

Consumer price index up 1.7pct in March

Vietnam’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 1.69 percent in March compared to the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
March 24, 2016 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
 
