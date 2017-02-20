The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam’s Dung Quat refinery sees 2017 gross profit down on lower oil prices
The refinery's shorter production period due to routine maintenance will also contribute to falling revenues.
Vietnam Airlines earns $78 mln gross profit, beats full-year target
Strong numbers for the first 9 months came in even after the national carrier was hit by a cyberattack and ...
