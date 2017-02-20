VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag gross profit
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam’s Dung Quat refinery sees 2017 gross profit down on lower oil prices

The refinery's shorter production period due to routine maintenance will also contribute to falling revenues.

Vietnam Airlines earns $78 mln gross profit, beats full-year target

Strong numbers for the first 9 months came in even after the national carrier was hit by a cyberattack and ...
 
go to top