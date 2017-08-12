Topic Gridlock

The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Saigon's new river buses leave passengers waiting on the dock
The boats should have been cruising down the river Monday, but let's just call it a pilot project.
Hanoi bans cabs and cars from traffic hotspots during rush hour
Drivers now have to look at the map more carefully and learn the ban by heart to avoid getting fines.
Vietnam's transport ministry slammed for handpicking investors for projects that shortchange the public
Inspectors are questioning why there was only one bidder for each multi-million dollar job.
August 18, 2017 | 07:15 pm GMT+7
Saigon's road space 167 years behind national standard: city leader
Many have pointed fingers to private cars, saying they are clogging the city's streeets.
August 18, 2017 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
Guess how many people are jamming into Saigon? Hint: It's as bad as Tokyo
The city leader is blaming its rapidly rising population, far outstripping the 2025 projection, for exacerbating traffic chaos.
August 17, 2017 | 01:07 pm GMT+7
Saigon suspends dangerous overpass construction near airport traffic hotspot
Inspectors said they 'could not overlook the serious safety violation', effectively meaning traffic woes are here to stay.
August 15, 2017 | 12:09 pm GMT+7
Another 100 trees will fall in Saigon as city wants to clear traffic near airport
Saws will be brought out this month as the city wants to increase road capacity for traffic to and from its international airport.
August 12, 2017 | 05:57 pm GMT+7
