Five projects that could ease HCMC's traffic congestion in 2018
Once they're completed, traffic in the city might just become slightly more bearable.
Top 10 traffic hotspots in Saigon, with no solution down the road
Congestion in these areas changes daily, even hourly, so the city has been unable to find a long-term solution, an ...
Will the public use metro systems in Vietnam when they're ready to depart?
Is the planned public transport system attractive enough to prompt commuters to say goodbye to private vehicles?
November 14, 2017 | 10:43 am GMT+7
Saigon plans congestion charge to combat traffic chaos
The charge could come into force at the same time the city's first metro line is launched in 2020.
September 18, 2017 | 05:10 pm GMT+7
Saigon calls for carpooling service ban to be revoked as city grinds to a halt
Carpooling services are convenient because they cost less and reduce congestion, but the transport ministry says they put passengers at risk.
September 07, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Can traffic signs, tech and a fresh take on corruption solve Saigon's gridlock?
'Maybe increasing the [traffic] fines and giving a percentage to the police' would deter corruption.
August 24, 2017 | 06:09 pm GMT+7
Should Vietnam rebuild its largest city?
Following VnExpress International’s call for discussion on how to solve gridlock in Hanoi and Saigon, one reader suggests looking at Paris, Barcelona and Melbourne.
August 22, 2017 | 09:27 pm GMT+7
The jamming debate: How to unclog streets in Hanoi and Saigon?
The government has spoken and so have experts and residents; but just like the notorious traffic, the debate is going nowhere.
August 21, 2017 | 05:39 pm GMT+7
Hanoi bans cabs and cars from traffic hotspots during rush hour
Drivers now have to look at the map more carefully and learn the ban by heart to avoid getting fines.
August 19, 2017 | 10:24 am GMT+7
Saigon restarts plan to adjust school, office hours to clear clogged streets
8 million private vehicles are now choking the city's streets, and desperate times call for desperate measures.
August 01, 2017 | 11:41 am GMT+7
In Saigon, dealing with gridlock means causing more gridlock first
Locals are being squeezed down narrow streets while an overpass to the airport is taking off above them.
July 07, 2017 | 02:45 pm GMT+7