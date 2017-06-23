VnExpress International
HCMC transforms downtown parking lot into flower garden

The lot behind the iconic Opera House in the city center was closed late last year as part of the sidewalk cleanup campaign.

Most beautiful street divider in Vietnam to be hacked back to make way for traffic

Trees and flowers will be replaced by cars and motorbikes as congestion takes precedence in Hanoi.

Falling trees threaten a way of life in Saigon

Can trees be a part of urban life? The answer is yes, at least in Saigon.
August 11, 2017 | 05:15 pm GMT+7

False flowers bloom in Saigon as green space withers away

As Vietnam's commercial hub continues to hack away at its already scarce green space, vinyl posters cover up the scars.
July 24, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Hanoi at risk of losing Japanese funding if roadworks don't start by end of July: mayor

Authorities are trying to justify why over 1,000 trees will be cut down for the sake of the capital's development.
June 23, 2017 | 09:33 pm GMT+7
 
