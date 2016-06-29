The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
green city
Hanoi kicks off construction of 'Disneyland park'
Hanoians are about to know what “the happiest place on earth” is like.
Korea offers a hand to help Vietnam develop green cities
Vietnam is not alone on the long road to reach its green development target.
First Vietnamese city awarded global “green” title by WWF
Vietnam's former imperial capital Hue, where citadels from the country's last feudal dynasty still stand today, has been named National Green City 2016 following a vote initiated ...
June 29, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
