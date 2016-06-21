VnExpress International
HCM City rakes in $21.7 bln as growth spikes in first six months

Gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) was estimated at over VND477 trillion ($21.7 billion) in the first six months of ...
 
