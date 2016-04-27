The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
graveyard
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Hanoi to spend $61 mln building new cemetery for high-ranking officials
Space has run out at the official cemetery where the likes of revolutionary leaders Le Duan and Ton Duc Thang are buried.
Where the tombstones stood: Revisit Saigon's former graveyards
The city’s largest graveyard is going to be demolished to make space for skyscrapers, and it’s not the first to ...
Vietnamese archaeologists unearth 3,000-year-old cemetery hidden in a cavern
The expedition team found dozens of archaeological relics, mainly pottery, stone tools, human teeth and bone fragments.
March 31, 2017 | 07:00 am GMT+7
Mother and sons live among dead people
A mother and her sons live with thousands of dead people in Binh Hung Hoa cemetery, a giant graveyard on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City.
April 27, 2016 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter