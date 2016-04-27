VnExpress International
Tag graveyard
Hanoi to spend $61 mln building new cemetery for high-ranking officials

Space has run out at the official cemetery where the likes of revolutionary leaders Le Duan and Ton Duc Thang are buried.

Where the tombstones stood: Revisit Saigon's former graveyards

The city’s largest graveyard is going to be demolished to make space for skyscrapers, and it’s not the first to ...

Vietnamese archaeologists unearth 3,000-year-old cemetery hidden in a cavern

The expedition team found dozens of archaeological relics, mainly pottery, stone tools, human teeth and bone fragments.
March 31, 2017 | 07:00 am GMT+7

Mother and sons live among dead people

A mother and her sons live with thousands of dead people in Binh Hung Hoa cemetery, a giant graveyard on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City.
April 27, 2016 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
 
