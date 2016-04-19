VnExpress International
Tag grape
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

From grape to table, Dutch community toasts urban vines

As a high-speed train rattled past their heads, amateur Dutch winemakers were busy gathering the last of the season's grapes under a warm autumn sun ...

Vietnamese farmer reaps rewards on the grapevine

Growing grapes earned 29-year-old Hoang Hai Phong from the northern mountainous province of Lang Son nearly ...

No sour grapes for visitors to Ninh Thuan

Ninh Thuan's year-round hot climate makes it the ideal place for cultivating grapes. Now with ecotourism fixed firmly on the radar, the lush green orchards are a must for any tour ...
