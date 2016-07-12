VnExpress International
China's Communist Party to discuss amending constitution, graft fight

New constitutions sets anti-graft policies as priorities. 

Big questions remain unanswered as Vietnam’s massive graft trial nears verdicts

The main accusation is that OceanBank paid excessive deposit interest rates, but former employees claim the ...

Vietnamese investigators shine spotlight on PetroVietnam units as massive banking graft case widens

Three subsidiaries of the state-owned giant are accused of colluding with OceanBank execs to appropriate $5.2 million.
September 14, 2017 | 11:37 am GMT+7

Energy exec faces death, ex-banker faces life as massive graft case unravels in Vietnam

Prosecutors have called for the stiffest penalty possible for former chairman of PetroVietnam Nguyen Xuan Son.
September 14, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7

Vietnam tells officials to avoid graft and live modestly

They must display 'no corruption or opportunism... and be determined to push back against the degeneration in political ideology.'
August 15, 2017 | 04:11 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s wanted bigwig ran away to Europe: official

The man is at the center of a probe into nearly $150 million of losses at a state firm.
October 05, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7

10 officials disciplined over corruption in 10 years

Meanwhile, losses to corruption totalled $2.6 billion. 
July 13, 2016 | 07:51 am GMT+7
 
