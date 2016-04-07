VnExpress International
How citizens view Vietnam's governance in 2015

North Central Coast is the overall winner with highest average Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) score in ...

Vietnam's new cabinet in data

In the new cabinet elected today, 13 out of 27 members hold a PhD degree and 60 percent of ministers have economic ...

The faces of Vietnam's new government

VnExpress International introduces the full list and biographies of Vietnamese cabinet in 2016-2020 term. Today, the National Assemly has formally elected three new deputy prime ...
April 09, 2016 | 01:21 pm GMT+7
 
