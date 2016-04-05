VnExpress International
Vietnam sets ambitious bond target of $11 billion for 2017

The government it looking more to the local debt market to finance its operations.

Vietnam’s public debt growing three times faster than GDP

The country is digging itself into an ever-increasing hole. 

Bond sales land Vietnam $367 million windfall

Long term bonds with high yields were snapped at the auction in Hanoi this week.
October 07, 2016 | 09:22 am GMT+7

Vietnam treasury bond sales extend losing streak

Vietnamese bond sales continued to drop off in May with commercial banks projecting lower yields following the central bank’s move to cut interest rates.
May 31, 2016 | 06:45 pm GMT+7

Prime Minister Dung: a decade in power

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung is scheduled to step down on Wednesday after 10 years in power. Let’s take a quick look at how the country's socio-economic development has ...
April 05, 2016 | 02:40 pm GMT+7
 
