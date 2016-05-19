VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag gold trading floor
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi firm cons customers out of $8 mln through fake gold transactions

Around 500 people were tricked into investing in the company.

Taiwanese company director gets life sentence for virtual gold trading fraud

His company was found to have appropriated nearly $10.8 million from more than 700 people.

Vietnam considers plan for gold trading floor to curb hoarding

Experts estimate that Vietnamese are keeping up to 500 tons of gold in personal savings, which could be channeled into the economy.
January 10, 2017 | 03:18 pm GMT+7

Jewelry company exec wants more gold on the market

Would a gold trading floor convince Vietnamese people to abandon their hoarding mentalities?
July 27, 2016 | 07:22 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's State Bank to consider controversial gold trading floor

A proposal to set up a national gold trading floor to help mobilize gold from the public and boost Vietnam’s socio-economic development has been met with mixed opinions.
June 03, 2016 | 07:07 pm GMT+7

Disputed proposal seeks to strike gold on 'risky' trading floor

A national gold trading floor could help mobilize gold from members of the public to serve the country’s socio-economic development, said the Vietnam Gold Trading Association ...
May 19, 2016 | 06:20 pm GMT+7
 
go to top