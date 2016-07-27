VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag gold smuggling
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese flight attendant charged with gold smuggling

The woman and her husband were caught trying to smuggle $220,000 worth of gold.

2 Japanese charged in Vietnam for gold smuggling

They had hoped to make a killing by bringing seven gold statuettes worth $260,000 out of Vietnam.

Vietnamese flight attendant nabbed for gold smuggling in South Korea

The air hostess was caught trying to smuggle $245,000 worth of gold.
October 31, 2016 | 11:13 am GMT+7

Vietnamese flight attendant arrested for smuggling gold to S. Korea

The gold bars were hidden under a seat on the airplane.
July 27, 2016 | 09:10 pm GMT+7
 
go to top