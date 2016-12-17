VnExpress International
Tag gold shop
Two gold shop thieves arrested in southern Vietnam

Police in central Vietnam also arrested an allegedly bank robber in Da Nang.

Vietnam seeks gold shop robbers near Cambodian border

The armed men made off with roughly 10 ounces of gold.
 
