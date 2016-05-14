The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Concert: Matthias Goerne and Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra
Hanoi Opera House
Concert: Experimental Music Encounter with Hanoi-Berlin Ensemble
Goethe-Institut Hanoi
Concert Barock-Lounge
Goethe-Institut Hanoi
October 17, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Documentary screening: “Work hard, Play hard”
Goethe-Institut Hanoi
September 01, 2016 | 10:52 am GMT+7
Soundscape: 'Five emotions for Hanoi'
Goethe-Institut Hanoi
August 12, 2016 | 03:05 pm GMT+7
Screening: Short animation series
Hanoi DocLab
July 25, 2016 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
Series screening: Anger Me: The World of Kenneth Anger
Hanoi DocLab
July 25, 2016 | 06:06 pm GMT+7
Screening&Conference: VIET PRIDE 2016
Goethe-Institut Hanoi
July 22, 2016 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
Chamber concert: Saigon Chamber Music Festival
Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory
July 12, 2016 | 05:28 pm GMT+7
Spring Recital: Songs by Robert Schumann from Cycle “Dichterliebe”
Goethe-Institut Hanoi
May 14, 2016 | 10:13 am GMT+7
European Film Festival 2016
CineStar Cinema
May 14, 2016 | 09:32 am GMT+7
