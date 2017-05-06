VnExpress International
Monsanto, the not so quiet American in Vietnam

The chemical giant is entangled in​ war tragedies and an uncertain future for GMOs.

Vietnamese farmers sow the seed of GM crops

The country is now one of the world’s leading producers of genetically modified crops.
 
