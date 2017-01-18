VnExpress International
Vietnam's premier touts ‘Asian dreams,’ hints at new trade pact with US

‘Asia will be a place where dreams of all countries… will all be heard of and respected,’ PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc says in Japan.

Facebook CEO warns against reversal of global thinking

'Across the world there are people left behind by globalization, and movements for withdrawing ...

From field to factory: Vietnam's globalization winners

Millions of lives have been transformed by Vietnam's free trade embrace even as the wins of globalization are not universal.
January 18, 2017 | 02:09 pm GMT+7
 
