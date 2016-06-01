VnExpress International
G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat

The declaration did little to dispel concern over a global trade war as the United States' new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum take effect on ...

Trump's vow to upend global trade may hurt Vietnamese exports

HSBC has suggested Vietnam push through economic reforms to make up for any slowdown in exports and investment ...

Thailand eager to join TPP trade deal: Deputy PM

Thailand hopes to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) when the pact opens up for new membership in the near future, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said during a ...
June 01, 2016 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
 
