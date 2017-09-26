VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag global growth
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

OECD sees global growth accelerating but unsecure

'Strong and sustained medium-term growth is not yet secured.'

Inequality, low wages weaken global growth: IMF official

A 3.5 percent global growth rate is weak in historical terms.
 
go to top