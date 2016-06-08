VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag global economy
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Asian manufacturing buoyed by tech as focus shifts to regional rate hikes

Factories in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan keep humming as broad economic strength may see tighter Asian monetary policy.

World must 'seize the opportunity' of global recovery: IMF's Lagarde

'The long-awaited global recovery is taking root.'

Asian factories rev up in Sept ahead of year-end spending spree

'The regional economies continue to grow at a decent pace.'
October 02, 2017 | 11:59 am GMT+7

Getting to the core of global inflation

But the global economy is growing strongly.
August 21, 2017 | 02:35 pm GMT+7

IMF says global recovery on firmer footing

The global economy will grow by 3.5 percent in 2017. 
July 24, 2017 | 02:03 pm GMT+7

World Bank cuts 2016 global growth forecast

The World Bank is downgrading its 2016 global growth forecast to 2.4 percent from the 2.9 percent pace projected in January due to sluggish growth in advanced economies, low ...
June 08, 2016 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
 
go to top