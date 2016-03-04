The most read Vietnamese newspaper
girls
Violence against girls 'accepted part of being female' - report
From girls being coerced to have sex in exchange for school books to being forced into marriage, violence against girls is seen as an accepted part ...
Child marriage persists in Vietnam's ethnic minority communities
The problem goes on in all 63 provinces.
Girls spend 40 pct more time on unpaid household chores than boys
It means they are missing out on chances to learn and enjoy their childhood according to a UNICEF report.
October 07, 2016 | 08:35 am GMT+7
Martial artists empowers fellow Jordanian women
Taekwondo black belt Lina Khalifeh started teaching self-defence to Jordanian friends in her parents' basement in 2010 after one of them confided that her father and brother hit ...
March 10, 2016 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
