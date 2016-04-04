The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Ghenh bridge
Vietnam's north-south railway artery reopens after bridge collapse
The Ghenh Bridge, Vietnam’s main railway link between the north and the south, has been reopened after being closed for the last three months for ...
Vietnam to reopen north-south railway bridge after historic collapse
The railway bridge in the southern province of Dong Nai will resume operations on June 26 after its collapse in ...
Deputy PM urges swift repairs to vital railway bridge
Repairs to the Ghenh Bridge that stretches across the Dong Nai River need to be completed 15 days earlier than previously planned so the bridge can reopen by early July, said ...
April 04, 2016 | 11:20 am GMT+7
