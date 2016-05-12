VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag general giap
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Foreign diplomats visit final resting place of General Giap before descending into the deep

The ambassadors of Britain, Italy, Sweden, Argentine, the Czech Republic and Australia, along with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, visited ...
 
go to top