General Department of Taxation
Vietnam plans new transfer pricing rules to curb tax fraud

Various agencies are expected to work together to draft a decree and keep the practice in check.

Thai retail giant Big C coughs up $22 mln in tax arrears

When the tax man tells you to pay, you pay.

Vietnam impatient as Thai supermarket giant dawdles over tax payment

Tax authorities have told Central Group it faces fines if it doesn't pay up.
July 29, 2016 | 03:54 pm GMT+7
 
