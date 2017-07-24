The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
gemstone
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Where the gemstones sparkle in Hanoi
Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves would be right at home at this treasure trove, so keep an eye on your bling.
Half of Vietnamese gem exports end up in Switzerland
In the first seven months of 2016, the country's gem export value reached $630 million, up 80 percent on-year.