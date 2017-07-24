VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag gemstone
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Where the gemstones sparkle in Hanoi

Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves would be right at home at this treasure trove, so keep an eye on your bling.

Half of Vietnamese gem exports end up in Switzerland

In the first seven months of 2016, the country's gem export value reached $630 million, up 80 percent on-year.
 
go to top