VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag GDT
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam impatient as Thai supermarket giant dawdles over tax payment

Tax authorities have told Central Group it faces fines if it doesn't pay up.

Tax incentives cause Vietnam’s public services to suffer: ActionAid

Vietnam’s policy of offering low income tax, granting tax exemptions and other tax incentives to foreign-invested ...
 
go to top