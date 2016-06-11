VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Gayal in Vietnam
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Suspected gayal found dead in Nghe An

Authorities in the central province of Nghe An have spotted a decayed dead cow in a protected forest which they suspect is a gayal, a rare and ...
 
go to top