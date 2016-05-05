The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
gasoline
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Fuel tanker erupts in giant explosion in northern Vietnam
According to an initial investigation, a fuel pump malfunctioned, causing the explosion.
Vietnam plans to increase environment tax on petroleum products
The tax hike would add $690 million to the state coffers if approved.
Thais, Cambodians caught smuggling diesel oil in Vietnam's waters
The crews of 26 people from Cambodia and Thailand aboard three boats were caught last week for transferring diesel oil off Vietnam's southern coast.
April 25, 2017 | 09:54 am GMT+7
High gas prices gouge Vietnamese consumers
Lower tax rates on imported oil products haven't impacted pump prices.
September 22, 2016 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnam continues to raise pump prices
Petrolimex pushes up retail prices of oil products by nearly five percent.
September 05, 2016 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnam slashes retail prices of gasoline
Petrolimex has cut retail prices of gasoline by some 4 percent.
July 20, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's oil imports from South Korea spike after tariff cut
Vietnam recorded an eight-fold jump in imports of oil products from South Korea in the first five months of this year following a tariff cut.
June 29, 2016 | 06:11 pm GMT+7
Petrolimex lowers retail prices of gasoline after three-month hike
Petrolimex Corporation, Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor, reduced retail prices of gasoline by two percent while pushing up fuel prices by more than three percent.
June 20, 2016 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's gasoline price climbs to six-month high
Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor Petrolimex Corp. on Saturday, June 4, raised retail price for RON 92 gasoline by more than 4 percent, the highest rate since December ...
June 04, 2016 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s sole oil refinery asks to self-regulate import duties
The Dung Quat oil refinery, in an attempt to reduce losses after certain Free Trade Agreements (FTA) come into effect, is seeking approval from the Ministry of Finance to ...
May 13, 2016 | 09:21 am GMT+7
Petrolimex raises retail prices of oil products
Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor Petrolimex Corporation raised retail prices for oil products from four percent to over six percent on May 5.
May 05, 2016 | 04:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Petroleum Association asks for lower import duty on oil products
The association has sent a proposal to the Prime Minister asking for import taxes on oil products to be cut while raising consumer taxes to make up losses to the state revenue.
May 05, 2016 | 04:54 pm GMT+7
Petrolimex hikes price of diesel
Petrolimex Corporation, Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor, pushed up retail prices of diesel by five percent on Wednesday afternoon, while holding prices of other ...
April 20, 2016 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Retail price of oil products rises four percent
Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor Petrolimex Corporation increased retail prices of oil products between three percent and four percent on April 5 in line with rising ...
April 05, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
Electric taxis to roll onto Vietnam’s streets this year
Mai Linh Taxi is preparing to test-run 100 Renault electric cars as part of a bigger plan to replace its entire gasoline-powered fleet.
March 24, 2016 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter