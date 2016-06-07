VnExpress International
Indian workers clash with fashion bosses as union activity rises

Increasing number of workers in the south Indian garment hub have been suspended or dismissed within days of joining unions.

Taiwanese garment firm to get $18 mln compensation after fire at Vietnam factory

The incident engulfed the company's main factory and a major amount of machinery and materials.

Electrical fault to blame for Taiwanese factory inferno in southern Vietnam - Police

The fire is estimated to have cost the garment firm at least $13 million so far.
March 28, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7

Taiwanese garment firm faces $6 mln loss in Vietnam's fire-ravaged plant

A look inside the five-storey building of Kwong Lung - Meko Company in Can Tho City, where a massive fire broke out Thursday and raged for 24 hours straight and consumed ...
March 24, 2017 | 07:06 pm GMT+7

Huge fire engulfs Taiwanese garment factory in southern Vietnam

No casualties were reported, but the fire was still blazing four hours after it broke out.
March 23, 2017 | 03:19 pm GMT+7

Poor Vietnamese women lining the pockets of world’s richest men - Oxfam

'Stark inequality' has been observed in the garment industry.
March 09, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s textile exports fray to 10-year slump in 2016

A strong Vietnamese dong and sluggish demand from key markets have dragged on textile exports this year.
December 21, 2016 | 03:21 pm GMT+7

In modern Vietnam, a high-tech economy is a future far away

Decades-old technologies are stifling Vietnam's competitiveness in the global market.
October 06, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam imports $2 bln worth of garments from China in first five months

During the first five months, Vietnam imported $4.15 billion worth of garments, of which 52.5 percent came from China, according to Vietnam Customs.  
June 24, 2016 | 06:24 pm GMT+7

TPP offers promising new world for Vietnam's textiles sector

Vietnam’s textile industry is set to grow rapidly over the next 10 years as the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement takes effect, acting as a catalyst for boosting trade and ...
June 07, 2016 | 06:14 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s biggest garment firm skyrockets on debut

Shares of Viet Tien Garment Co. sold like hot cakes during its debut on Thursday on the back of the opportunities afforded by trade pacts Vietnam has reached with various foreign ...
March 17, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
 
