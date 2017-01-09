VnExpress International
Tag gardens
Mysterious purple flowers draw young visitors to Central Highlands

A carpet of purple has sprung up across Vietnam’s plateau.

It's all yellow at Vietnamese herb flower gardens

Chrysanthemums in full bloom in Hung Yen, 30 kilometers from Hanoi, are attracting many visitors this spring.
 
