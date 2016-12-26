VnExpress International
Stakes are high as Vietnam lifts casino ban for locals

While news of Vietnam opening up the lucrative industry probably comes as music to the ears of investors, critics are more cautious.

It’s official: Vietnam OKs casino gambling for locals

Citizens over 21 years old with a monthly income of at least $445 will be allowed to enter local casinos from ...
 
