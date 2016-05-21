VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag G7 Summit
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Obama wraps up historic Asia trip

U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday wrapped up a historic trip to Asia, where he sought to deepen U.S. involvement by boosting ties to former ...

Prime Minister attends G7 Summit in Japan

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is heading to Japan to attend the outreach meeting of the G7 Summit from May 26 to ...

Obama has left Vietnam and heads to Japan

After three busy days of visiting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, U.S. President Barack Obama has departed for the G7 Summit in Japan today at 12:50 p.m. from Tan Son Nhat ...
May 25, 2016 | 12:48 pm GMT+7

Vietnam PM to visit Japan after Obama trip

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will visit Japan from May 26, a day after U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to finish his first trip to Vietnam, the Vietnamese ...
May 21, 2016 | 08:35 am GMT+7
 
go to top