Obama wraps up historic Asia trip
U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday wrapped up a historic trip to Asia, where he sought to deepen U.S. involvement by boosting ties to former ...
Prime Minister attends G7 Summit in Japan
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is heading to Japan to attend the outreach meeting of the G7 Summit from May 26 to ...
Obama has left Vietnam and heads to Japan
After three busy days of visiting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, U.S. President Barack Obama has departed for the G7 Summit in Japan today at 12:50 p.m. from Tan Son Nhat ...
May 25, 2016 | 12:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam PM to visit Japan after Obama trip
Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will visit Japan from May 26, a day after U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to finish his first trip to Vietnam, the Vietnamese ...
May 21, 2016 | 08:35 am GMT+7
