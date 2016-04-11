VnExpress International
Trump tells 'confidants' U.S. will leave Paris climate deal-Axios

Trump said in a Twitter post he would make a decision on whether to support the agreement next week.

Japan's Abe to take G7 leaders to shrine as economy tops summit agenda

Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe was set to escort Group of Seven (G7) leaders to the Shinto religion's holiest ...

Vietnam’s new PM to participate at G7 Summit in Japan

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc confirmed he will attend the G7 Summit in Japan late this May during a reception hosted by Japanese Ambassador Fukuda Hiroshi, according to Vietnam ...
April 11, 2016 | 12:07 pm GMT+7
 
