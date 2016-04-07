The most read Vietnamese newspaper
date 2016-04-07
G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat
The declaration did little to dispel concern over a global trade war as the United States' new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum take effect on ...
Nearly 500 police hurt in G20 clashes
Violence continued to rage after G20 leaders returned home Saturday.
G20: Compromise on climate change, but at what cost?
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened not to ratify the deal without financial concessions.
July 09, 2017 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
Trump bullish on 'blazing' economy but whose recovery is it?
'No matter where you look, the economy is blazing,' Trump said in a July 4 Independence Day speech.
July 07, 2017 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
US isolated over climate: G20 host Merkel
Efforts to halt climate change is a key issue that world leaders gathering.
July 07, 2017 | 08:10 am GMT+7
G20 battle lines drawn over climate, trade
It's expected to be the stormiest G20 summit in years.
July 05, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
G20 a success for China, but hard issues kicked down the road
Behind the scenes, Western countries have been accusing China of not sticking to its own goals.
September 06, 2016 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
G20 pledges to tackle global steel glut, quell China tensions
European and U.S. leaders have blamed China's big exports on slumping prices and accusing it of dumping cheap metal in foreign markets.
September 06, 2016 | 09:26 am GMT+7
Obama presses China's Xi on South China Sea ahead of G20
Obama wants to put a final stamp on his signature policy shift toward the Pacific.
September 04, 2016 | 01:14 am GMT+7
Climate pact: After years of talk, focus shifts to action
China and the United States, jointly responsible for about 38 percent of global emissions, ratified the Paris Agreement Saturday.
September 03, 2016 | 08:24 pm GMT+7
IMF urges key G20 countries to spend more for growth
"Growth could be even lower if the current increases in economic and political uncertainty in the wake of the Brexit vote continue."
July 23, 2016 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Indonesia growth slower than forecast in blow to Widodo
Indonesia's growth rate was slower than forecast in the first quarter of 2016, official data showed Wednesday, in a blow to President Joko Widodo's efforts to boost Southeast ...
May 06, 2016 | 08:45 am GMT+7
China asks for terror suspects list ahead of G20 summit
China is asking countries participating in this year's G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou to provide lists of possible terror groups and terrorists who might target the ...
April 07, 2016 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
