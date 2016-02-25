The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Haiti, UN clash over probe into alleged misuse of Petrocaribe funds
Governments across the Americas have been chafing at criticisms by the U.N., which have highlighted lackluster efforts to tackle corruption, human ...
Airlines fund flights for relatives of Vietnam’s football team to attend U23 Asian Cup final
Two relatives of each player will receive free flights to China to watch the final against Uzbekistan on Saturday.
Pakistani minister decries US as 'friend who always betrays'
...as Washington suspends at least $900 mln in aid.
January 06, 2018 | 09:08 am GMT+7
FBI investigating Clinton Foundation: reports
Investigators are looking into issues involving donations to the foundation in exchange for political favors.
January 06, 2018 | 08:54 am GMT+7
Vietnam's fuel subsidy fund shrinks by 40 percent in 2016
New data from the finance ministry showed that nine out of 27 trading firms had overdrawn last year.
February 11, 2017 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Google funds 128 news projects in Europe
Paris, France - Google announced Wednesday it would provide 27 million euros ($29.7 million) to 128 news organisations in Europe as part of its "Digital News Initiative."
March 04, 2016 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
