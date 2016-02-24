VnExpress International
A taste of Saigon's exotic sidewalks

A drive along the city's streets puts all the country's fruity specialties on a plate.

Vietnam growing expensive taste for foreign fruit and vegetables

The country spent $164 million on fruit and vegetable imports in the first two months of 2017, up 55 percent ...

Fruit and veg exports ripen for Vietnam in January

The country is hoping to reap $3 billion from fruit and vegetable exports in 2017
February 15, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7

Vietnamese consumers lose interest in Chinese fruit

A fear of toxic chemicals has driven people away from Chinese fruit.
November 11, 2016 | 09:04 am GMT+7

Vietnamese farmers win big by growing exotic plants

Alien agricultural products of all shapes and sizes are invading local farms.
November 02, 2016 | 04:48 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese produce struggles to enter local supermarkets

Imported fruits have become increasingly prevalent on supermarket shelves, although their retail price is three times to five times higher than that of domestic produce.
February 24, 2016 | 05:50 pm GMT+7
 
