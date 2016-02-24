The most read Vietnamese newspaper
fruits
A taste of Saigon's exotic sidewalks
A drive along the city's streets puts all the country's fruity specialties on a plate.
Vietnam growing expensive taste for foreign fruit and vegetables
The country spent $164 million on fruit and vegetable imports in the first two months of 2017, up 55 percent ...
Fruit and veg exports ripen for Vietnam in January
The country is hoping to reap $3 billion from fruit and vegetable exports in 2017
February 15, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Vietnamese consumers lose interest in Chinese fruit
A fear of toxic chemicals has driven people away from Chinese fruit.
November 11, 2016 | 09:04 am GMT+7
Vietnamese farmers win big by growing exotic plants
Alien agricultural products of all shapes and sizes are invading local farms.
November 02, 2016 | 04:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese produce struggles to enter local supermarkets
Imported fruits have become increasingly prevalent on supermarket shelves, although their retail price is three times to five times higher than that of domestic produce.
February 24, 2016 | 05:50 pm GMT+7
