The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
fruit imports
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam's appetite for imported fruit grows in first half of 2016
Despite favorable conditions for fruit and vegetable production, Vietnam is still looking overseas for its fruit fix.
Thailand surpasses China to dominate Vietnam’s fruit market
Despite high prices, fruit from Thailand has flooded the local market to make up 38.18 percent of Vietnam’s fruit ...
Get Newsletter